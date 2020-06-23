App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viktor Troicki becomes third player to test positive for COVID-19 after Djokovic's event

The top-ranked Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Victor Troicki (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Victor Troicki (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organised by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

Viktor Troicki said on June 23 that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.

The top-ranked Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend. He left Croatia after the final was cancelled and was tested in Belgrade. Those results are expected later today.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

Djokovic has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.

Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said on June 21 he tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Novak Djokovic #Sports #Victor Troicki

