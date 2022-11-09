T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan outplay Kiwis in every department

Pakistan put on a brilliant show at the SCG as they romped to yet another T20 World Cup final by beating New Zealand on Wednesday. After winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand scored 152/4 after struggling for most of the innings. Daryl Mitchell (53* of 35) and Kane Williamson (46 of 42) came to the Kiwis' rescue after the top order struggled against the crafty Pakistan bowling unit.
In the second innings, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finally stitched a partnership they were known for as both hit 50s to guide their team to an easy win. Azam's 50 was especially crucial as the captain had only scored 39 runs in the tournament before the semifinal.
Let us look at some of the talking points as Pakistan confirms its travel to Melbourne for the title clash on Sunday.1) The pitch
Sydney’s pitch looks difficult for batting, ball is not coming on to the bat. Stroke play isn’t easy for the batsmen,130 or 140 can be a fighting score. #PakvsNz
— Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) November 9, 2022
It was the exact opposite in the second innings though as Pakistan raced to 87/0 after 10 overs and never looked back from then.2) Dot-ball pressure
The Pakistani bowlers made better use of the conditions and never gave anything away freebies to New Zealand. The dot-ball pressure saw the Kiwi batsmen reluctant to take any chances as the first 10 overs only produced five boundaries and no sixes.
The first six came in the first ball of the 13th over via Williamson and Mitchell added one more a couple of overs later. There were no more sixes and only 10 boundaries in the innings. This was a stark contrast to how New Zealand batted on the opening day, against Australia, as it smashed 15 boundaries and 8 sixes in the same venue on October 22.
Pakistan's bowling and Powerplay batting will get all the plaudits but they've kept the charge on during the classic 'slowdown' phase after the Powerplay too.
32-0 in Overs 7-10 today - Pakistan have scored at a faster rate in this phase in only 3 of their 24 T20Is this year.— Kieran (@kieran_cricket) November 9, 2022
Read more: Pakistan enter T20 World Cup final with 7 wicket win over New Zealand3) Difference in fielding
A direct hit from Shadab Khan, Conway is run out!
Follow live: https://t.co/wkkhFeNTxh#NZvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g8atJYpmtO— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) November 9, 2022
In contrast to that, the Kiwi fielders dropped three catches, including one of Babar Azam, which would have sent the Pakistani captain back to the dugout for a golden duck.4) Daryl Mitchell
The only bright spark in today's game for New Zealand was Daryl Mitchell. He came into bat in a difficult situation, with the score reading 49/3 after 8 overs, and provided much-needed acceleration that helped New Zealand put up a fighting total.
72*(47) in the 2021 T20 WC Semi.
53*(35) in the 2022 T20 WC Semi.
Take a bow, Daryl Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/Xe7eACOZKc— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2022
He produced the goods in yet another semifinal for New Zealand, playing the perfect foil to Williamson, who was struggling to find the boundaries. He also looked sharp on the field, as he caught Babar Azam, but alas it wasn't meant to be.5) Netherlands as kingmakers?
Netherlands turned this WT20 upside down & walked away
— arfan (@Im__Arfan) November 9, 2022
However, the Netherlands shocked the world, much to Pakistan's delight, and beat South Africa, which helped Pakistan confirm a semifinal place after its win against Bangladesh.
Judging by Wednesday's performance, Babar Azam and Co. look very motivated to achieve ultimate glory and they will have the Dutch side to thank for. The Men in Green have reached the final of the tournament, which looked and sounded impossible after they had lost to Zimbabwe in their second group game.
What a beautiful moment between the captains of Netherlands & Pakistan.
They got us into the semifinals. We ensured their entry into next T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FC13lteSwN— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022