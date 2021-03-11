MPL to undertake vaccination plan for employees, three dependents

Sai Srinivas Kiran G and Shubham Malhotra, founders of MPL

Online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on March 11 announced that it will undertake an end-to-end vaccination drive for all its Indian employees.

In addition, the company will also cover the vaccination cost of up to three dependents of current employees.

The esports and gaming platform, which was was founded in 2018 by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, has over 500 personnel with offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore.

The vaccination drive will be voluntary for employees and their immediate families, who can avail of it in major cities such as Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

More than 2,000 people comprising self and three dependents of current employees can avail of this plan.

MPL has partnered with a healthcare service provider and plans to commence the drive as soon as the necessary government protocols and regulations for vaccination of the general public are announced.

The company said that under the vaccination drive it will take care of the entire process including pre-vaccination medical opinion, inoculation as per the protocols, as well as post-vaccination observation of the individuals by doctors.

MPL is the first gaming platform to announce a vaccination plan for its employees. It has joined companies like ICICI Bank, TVS Motor, among others that have decided to cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost.

The Bengaluru-based gaming company last year had hosted an online chess tournament on May 2 and 3 to raise funds to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in association with United Karnataka Chess Association.

The tournament was open to everyone across India for an entry fee of Rs 50. The total prize pool for the tournament was Rs 10 lakh and the first prize was Rs 1 lakh.

As much as Rs 15 lakh was raised from the tournament which saw participation from 19,245 players. All the proceeds were donated to the Karnataka CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, recently.