Lionel Messi's celebratory post after Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup: 'We did it'

Lionel Messi with the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, finally has a World Cup. The Argentinian player lifted the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, scoring two goals in the eventful final vs France in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties and Messi was adjudged the “best player” winning the Golden Ball.

Taking to Instagram, Messi had an emotional note for the fans.

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon," Messi wrote sharing many moments from the match.

Argentina beat France on 4-2 penalties in a nail-biting final that went into extra time where Lionel Messi brought the cup back after 1986.

Messi, 35, scored twice in the final and Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time.

It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi told Argentine television after the match after he had announced that this will be his last World Cup.