IPL auction 2022: 5 uncapped players to watch out for this season

Yash Dhull with the U-19 World Cup. (Image credit: @Shamsihaidri1/Twitter)

The 15th season of the IPL will have some of the biggest stars of world cricket and while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a list of 590 cricketers, here are the five uncapped players to watch out for during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Yash Dhull

Apart from leading the team to win India's Under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull, he scored a century in the semi-final against the formidable Australian side, and even overcame a bout with Covid during the tournament.

But, even with IPL auctions around the corner, the young cricketer has his eyes on the long haul. Speaking to NDTV, Dhull said that despite all the noise around the IPL auctions, the main aim of all young cricketers is to eventually play for the senior national team.

When asked about the target he has set for himself, Dhull said, "The target is the same for everyone -- playing for India. People are saying IPL, auction etc. But everyone wants to play India. This is everyone's dream."

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi with Virat Kohli. (Image credit: @tripathirahul52/Twitter)

Tripathi plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket and has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL. Known for being a technically correct batsman, the 30-year-old hit six sixes in an over on two occasions in local cricket.

Tripathi's fell in love with the game at an early age, possibly inspired by his father who was in the Army and had turned out for Uttar Pradesh at the junior level and had also played university cricket.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar clocked 141.7 kph during the Under-19 World Cup semifinals

The Maharashtra player had become a pacer by accident. He used to bowl off-spin for the Osmanabad district U-14 team, but since his team were struggling for a fast bowler, Hangargekar took to pace bowling. He prospered under coach Mohan Jadhav in Pune and trainer-cum-mentor Tejas Matapurkar at the Veerangan Cricket Academy, Mid-Day reported.

Having clocked 141.7 kph during the Under-19 World Cup semifinals, he has been marked as ‘one for the future’ by commentators. The young cricketer now has eyes set on the big prize -- playing for the country.

The grandson of 1948 Olympic Gold Medallist Tarlochan Singh Bawa, Raj Angad Bawa produced a stunning all-round performance in the final against England in the Under-19 World Cup final. His heroics also won him the Man of the Match.

He also registered his name in the history by surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest score by an Indian in the U-19 World Cup. He had posted 164 runs off 108 balls, with 14 boundaries and eight sixes, against Uganda.

Shabaaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed with actor and then RCB captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. (Image credit: @viralbhayani77/Twitter)

The bowling all-rounder's triple-wicket over had propelled Virat Kohli and company to their second consecutive win in IPL 2021. Ahmed was signed by RCB in 2020 after a sparkling Ranji Trophy season for Bengal, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 35 victims.

According to Sportstar, Ahmed's form had prompted Bengal coach Arun Lal to say, "Heroes. Shahbaz is redefining the Hindi language. Instead of saying jaanbaaz (daredevil) cricketer we will say Shahbaz cricketer."