MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL auction 2022: 5 uncapped players to watch out for this season

    IPL 2022 Auction: Among the 590 cricketers on offer, here are the five uncapped players to watch out for during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Yash Dhull with the U-19 World Cup. (Image credit: @Shamsihaidri1/Twitter)

    Yash Dhull with the U-19 World Cup. (Image credit: @Shamsihaidri1/Twitter)


    The 15th season of the IPL will have some of the biggest stars of world cricket and while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a list of 590 cricketers, here are the five uncapped players to watch out for during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

    Yash Dhull

    Yash Dhull Yash Dhull with the U-19 World Cup. (Image credit: @Shamsihaidri1/Twitter)

    Apart from leading the team to win India's Under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull, he scored a century in the semi-final against the formidable Australian side, and even overcame a bout with Covid during the tournament.

    But, even with IPL auctions around the corner, the young cricketer has his eyes on the long haul. Speaking to NDTV, Dhull said that despite all the noise around the IPL auctions, the main aim of all young cricketers is to eventually play for the senior national team.

    Close

    Related stories

    When asked about the target he has set for himself, Dhull said, "The target is the same for everyone -- playing for India. People are saying IPL, auction etc. But everyone wants to play India. This is everyone's dream."

    Rahul Tripathi

    Rahul Tripathi with Virat Kohli. (Image credit: @tripathirahul52/Twitter) Rahul Tripathi with Virat Kohli. (Image credit: @tripathirahul52/Twitter)

    Tripathi plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket and has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL. Known for being a technically correct batsman, the 30-year-old hit six sixes in an over on two occasions in local cricket.

    Tripathi's fell in love with the game at an early age, possibly inspired by his father who was in the Army and had turned out for Uttar Pradesh at the junior level and had also played university cricket.

    Rajvardhan Hangargekar

    Rajvardhan Hangargekar clocked 141.7 kph during the Under-19 World Cup semifinals Rajvardhan Hangargekar clocked 141.7 kph during the Under-19 World Cup semifinals

    The Maharashtra player had become a pacer by accident. He used to bowl off-spin for the Osmanabad district U-14 team, but since his team were struggling for a fast bowler, Hangargekar took to pace bowling. He prospered under coach Mohan Jadhav in Pune and trainer-cum-mentor Tejas Matapurkar at the Veerangan Cricket Academy, Mid-Day reported.

    Having clocked 141.7 kph during the Under-19 World Cup semifinals, he  has been marked as ‘one for the future’ by commentators. The young cricketer now has eyes set on the big prize -- playing for the country.

    Raj Angad Bawa

    The grandson of 1948 Olympic Gold Medallist Tarlochan Singh Bawa, Raj Angad Bawa produced a stunning all-round performance in the final against England in the Under-19 World Cup final. His heroics also won him the Man of the Match.

    He also registered his name in the history by surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest score by an Indian in the U-19 World Cup. He had posted 164 runs off 108 balls, with 14 boundaries and eight sixes, against Uganda.

    Shabaaz Ahmed

    Shahbaz Ahmed with actor and then RCB captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. (Image credit: @viralbhayani77/Twitter) Shahbaz Ahmed with actor and then RCB captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. (Image credit: @viralbhayani77/Twitter)

    The bowling all-rounder's triple-wicket over had propelled Virat Kohli and company to their second consecutive win in IPL 2021.  Ahmed was signed by RCB in 2020 after a sparkling Ranji Trophy season for Bengal, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 35 victims.

    According to Sportstar, Ahmed's form had prompted Bengal coach Arun Lal to say, "Heroes. Shahbaz is redefining the Hindi language. Instead of saying jaanbaaz (daredevil) cricketer we will say Shahbaz cricketer."

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPL 2022 #IPL 2022 Auction #Rahul Tripathi #Rajvardhan Hangargekar #Shabaaz Ahmed #Yash Dhull
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.