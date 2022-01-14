MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Watch: Virat Kohli’s stump mic rant after dismissal of South Africa’s Dean Elgar is overturned

Virat Kohli stump mic video: Twitter users described the Indian skipper as "unsportsman-like" and a "sore loser".

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli made his frustration clear by kicking the ground and venting into a stump mike when the decision went in favour of the opposite team. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ThatXolani)

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli made his frustration clear by kicking the ground and venting into a stump mike when the decision went in favour of the opposite team. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ThatXolani)


Cricketer Virat Kohli and his teammates did not hold back while expressing their frustration during the third Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday after the dismissal of Dean Elgar from the rival team was overturned.

Indian spinner R Ashwin had trapped Elgar, the South African Test captain, in the front and umpire Marais Erasmus give it a leg before wicket. Elgar then asked for an Umpire Decision Review, which ruled that the ball would have gone over the stumps.

The decision irked Kohli, who made his frustration clear by kicking the ground and venting into a stump mike.

"Focus on your team while they shine the ball, not just the opposition," he told host broadcaster SuperSport. "Trying to catch people all the time."

Close

Related stories

Ashwin and KL Rahul seemed to allege that the decision review system was rigged

“You should find better ways to win, SuperSport,” Ashwin said.

KL Rahul said the “whole country is against 11 guys.” The players’ behaviour in South Africa has drawn criticism. 

“This is really bad,” former cricketer Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports. “What Kohli did, going near the stump mic and reacting in that manner, that is really immature.”

Cricketer Shreevats Goswami described the comments of the Indian team in South Africa as unnecessary. “Accept and play on please,” he added.

Journalist Arun Gopalakrishnan described Kohli as “unsportsman-like”. “Use your passion and aggression to spur you & your side, not to accuse others of cheating," he added.

Some people on Twitter were even less forgiving. "He [Kohli] behaved like a sore loser the way the statements were made on the stump mic,” a Twitter user named Sukhinder Anand said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #Dean Elgar #India #South Africa #Test match #Virat Kohli
first published: Jan 14, 2022 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.