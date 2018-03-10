Inaugural edition of T20 Mumbai League to begin on March 11

The inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League is to begin here tomorrow with altogether six teams in the fray.

All the matches are to be played at the Wankhede stadium and the tournament is seen a platform for budding youngsters across the city.

Tomorrow, North Mumbai Panthers will clash with Arcs Andheri in the opener followed by Sobo Supersonics against Mumbai North East Triumph Knights.

While many big names from Mumbai are set to miss the tournament, the one stalwart who will be taking part is India's Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who will be part of the North Mumbai Panthers.

His India teammate Rohit Sharma was picked by a franchise, but the ace right-handed batsman is set to miss most of the tournament as he is leading India in the ongoing T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who was grabbed by Mumbai North East Triumph Knights, will also miss the tournament following an ankle injury for which he is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw will feature only in a part of the tournament as he is set to play for Rest of India in the Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy Champions Vidarbha at Nagpur from March 14.

The tournament will also feature players like former India player Abhishek Nayar and senior left-arm spinner Rajesh Pawar, who is the chairman of selectors for Mumbai U19, and ex-IPL player Paul Valthaty.

Two matches will be played everyday at 3.30 PM and 7 PM, with no games scheduled on March 14.

The final is to be played on March 21. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been named as League Ambassador.

Legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as League Commissioner and former captain Dilip Vengsarkar is the Chief Mentor.

TEAMS IN FRAY:

1. North Mumbai Panthers

2. Arcs Andheri

3.Namo Bandra Blasters

4. Shivaji Park Lions

5 Sobo Supersonics

6. Mumbai North East Triumph Knights.