Watch: Neeraj Chopra, 24, thanks supporters for birthday wishes

Neeraj Chopra had won gold during the Tokyo Olympics 2021. (Image credit: Reuters)

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra turned 24 on Friday and Twitter was flooded with fans and supporters wishing him on his birthday. Such was the fanfare that #NeerajChopra topped Twitter trends in India.



Thank you all for your warm wishes pic.twitter.com/CEehuK4S5z

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 24, 2021

On Friday afternoon, Chopra shared a 42-second video on Twitter thanking everyone for their wishes.

Chopra, who is training in USA now, was joined by his coach Klaus Bartonietz in the message. "Namaste! Bohot bohot dhanyawaad," Hohn said in Hindi while Chopra was recording.

Earlier this month, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chopra kickstarted his 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA.

The 23-year-old has started his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre. The state-of-the-art centre, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

"It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future. Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better. Immensely grateful to DG sir, @Media_SAI, the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen," Chopra had tweeted.

The 90-day camp will end on March 4, 2022. It will help Neeraj to prepare for the packed season which includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Here are a few tweets wishing Chopra on his 24th birthday.

