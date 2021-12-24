MARKET NEWS

English
Watch: Neeraj Chopra, 24, thanks supporters for birthday wishes

Neeraj Chopra, who is training in USA now, was joined by his coach Klaus Bartonietz in the message. "Namaste! Bohot bohot dhanyawaad," Hohn said in Hindi, thanking supporters for their wishes on Chopra's birthday.

Ankita Sengupta
December 24, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra had won gold during the Tokyo Olympics 2021. (Image credit: Reuters)

Neeraj Chopra had won gold during the Tokyo Olympics 2021. (Image credit: Reuters)


Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra turned 24 on Friday and Twitter was flooded with fans and supporters wishing him on his birthday. Such was the fanfare that #NeerajChopra topped Twitter trends in India.

On Friday afternoon, Chopra shared a 42-second video on Twitter thanking everyone for their wishes.

Chopra, who is training in USA now, was joined by his coach Klaus Bartonietz in the message. "Namaste! Bohot bohot dhanyawaad," Hohn said in Hindi while Chopra was recording.

Earlier this month, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chopra kickstarted his 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA.

Close

The 23-year-old has started his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre. The state-of-the-art centre, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

Read more: What Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold run can teach us about a winning investment strategy

"It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future. Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better. Immensely grateful to DG sir, @Media_SAI, the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen," Chopra had tweeted.

The 90-day camp will end on March 4, 2022. It will help Neeraj to prepare for the packed season which includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Read more: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin fetches highest bid of Rs 1.5 crore at e-auction

Here are a few tweets wishing Chopra on his 24th birthday.

.


.


.

.
Ankita Sengupta
#Klaus Bartonietz #Neeraj Chopra #Olympic gold medalist
first published: Dec 24, 2021 12:43 pm

