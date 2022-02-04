Google Doodle marks beginning of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Google Doodle marks the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Winter Olympics 2022 begin on February 4 in China’s capital city Beijing. Google is marking the event with an animated doodle displaying some of the events that are scheduled to take place during the Olympics.

The Google Doodle on February 4 shows cartoon animals participating in sporting events like ice hockey, figure skating and skiing.

“The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice,” read a descriptive note for the Google Doodle “Who will be pouncing on victory and scurrying home an international legend? “Find out over the next two weeks as the Games have officially begun!”

An opening ceremony will be held at Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, on February 4 to mark the beginning of the Winter Olympics 2022.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries are set to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants of the winter Olympics will compete in sports like Alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, ice hockey, biathlon, curling, bobsleigh and Nordic Combined.

The event will be available for television viewing across the world.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will come to an end on February 20 with a closing ceremony at the National Stadium in Beijing. At the ceremony, the Olympic flag will be passed on to the Mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, that will host the Winter Games in 2026.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to February 22.