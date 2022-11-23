English
    FIFA World Cup 2022 matches today, time, full schedule

    FIFA World Cup 2022: The first match of the day is between Croatia and Morocco, followed by Germany taking on Japan.

    November 23, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar runs from November 20 to December 18.

    Day 4 of FIFA World Cup 2022 sees four matches with the first one between Croatia and Morocco. This will be followed by Germany’s opening match against Japan. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the tournament's history as they beat Argentina 2-1.

    Croatia vs Morocco

    Croatia, which was the surprise runners-up in 2018 takes on Morocco in the first game. Croatia playmaker Luka Modric has warned his team-mates not to expect a repeat of their heroics from the last World Cup, when the country of just over four million punched above their weight to reach the final. "Whatever we've been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience, but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us," said Modric.

    The Croatia vs Morocco match is at 3:30 pm, India time.

    Germany vs Japan

    Germany begins its path to World Cup redemption on Wednesday after the 2018 horror show in Russia. As defending champions, Germany crashed out in the group stage in Russia, suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1938.

    The Germany vs Japan match is at 6:30 pm, India time.

    Spain vs Costa Rica

    Spain faces Costa Rica in the third match. Spain hopes to make a far smoother entrance than they did in Russia, where Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for accepting the Real Madrid job. Spain has the third youngest squad at the World Cup, with Luis Enrique leaning on younger talents while some older players like Sergio Ramos were left out of the squad.

    The Spain vs Costa Rica match is at 9:30 pm, India time.

    Belgium vs Canada

    The last match of the day is between Belgium and Canada. Belgium, ranked second in the world behind Brazil, finished third at the last World Cup. Meanwhile, this is Canada’s second time at the FIFA and they are returning to the World Cup after 36 years.

    The Belgium vs Canada match is at 12:30 am, India time.
