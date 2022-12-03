FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

FIFA World Cup: Team Argentina will face Australia today.

The group stage is done and dusted as 16 teams have booked their spots in the pre-quarter final stage. The usual suspects have all made it to the next round, leaving behind a couple of teams, while Asian and African teams have been rewarded for a good show with a seat at the table of 16.

Hers is a look at the opening fixtures of the Round of 16 that kicks off today.

Netherlands vs USA - 8:30 pm IST

The Dutch topped an easy Group A and have been drawn against the Americans, who finished second in Group B behind England.

The Dutch finished the group stage with 7 points to their name and Louis van Gaal's side will start as the obvious favourite. Rising star Cody Gakpo became just the fourth Dutchman to score in three consecutive World Cup matches after he scored against host Qatar on Tuesday, in a 2-0 win at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic ensured USA's progression to the Round of 16 after he put his body on the line to score in the 1-0 win against Iran, which required hospitalisation. While the Americans are no pushover, their record against UEFA teams makes for grim reading. Since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the USA has not beaten a UEFA side in 11 tries, losing 5 matches while drawing the remaining 6. Its last three World Cup knockout matches against European opposition have all ended in defeat.

Regardless, USA will be up for a tough fight against the Netherlands, with the match taking place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, at 8:30 pm IST.

Argentina vs Australia - 12:30 am IST

Argentina recovered after its opening-day shock defeat to Saudi Arabia to top Group C and set up a date against the Socceroos. Lionel Messi is playing in his last World Cup and will be up for the fight against Australia, having already scored twice in the group stage while also missing a penalty.

But he and his team will face a resurgent Aussie side that beat the much-fancier Denmark team in its last match to finish second in Group D.

The match is at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, at 12:30 am IST.