FIFA World Cup 2022 | Why Lionel Messi has already won

In his final FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi has already been involved in eight goals, including three assists.

In setting up Argentina’s third goal against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal, Lionel Messi showed us that his magic has hardly faded. The goal was not only a flashback of his stunning ability to jinx past players, but also a reminder that he can still pirouette with poise and power past a six-foot-plus 20-year-old to create what few can even think of. Messi is prancing towards history, and even if he doesn’t win this World Cup, he has still, in his mysterious way, made it his own.

Football’s way of choosing one over the other often comes down to individual battles. Last night was as much Lionel Messi vs Luka Modric as it was Argentina vs Croatia. This World Cup was and is as much Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi vs Neymar Jr vs Kylian Mbappe as it is of the countries they represent. Messi, blessed with a more united Argentina squad this time, has already done better than all of those names bar Kylian Mbappe. But even if he falls at that final hurdle, Messi has gracefully provided an encore to enjoy.

Against Croatia, he scored and assisted but also created another glorious chance , and was a constant menace with his six duels won, six touches in the opposition box, and the most take-ons completed (5). He might walk for most of the game as people notice, but it is his brain and how he can recreate those signals and make his left foot execute them in bursts of action which has been a joy to watch.

It is not just the poetry of his passing and scoring, though. Even the more detached data-backed football fans have been left in awe of what Messi has amassed in terms of sheer World Cup numbers. His form for his club Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) may not have made any ripples, but for Argentina, he has been involved in 22 goals (16 goals + six assists) in the calendar year (2022). This is his most productive year in the white and blue jersey. Five goals and three assists from this haul have come in the World Cup in just six matches.



19 - Lionel Messi has been involved in 19 goals at the World Cup (11 goals, 8 assists), equalling the best goals+assists tally for a player since 1966 (when data is available), previously set by Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo and Gerd Müller. Guide. #ARGCRO #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PFmW5X4x6u December 13, 2022





Lionel Messi has completed 11 line-breaking passes into the opposition penalty area at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup - more than any other player:

Messi: 11

Lucas Paquetá: 7

Dusan Tadic: 6

Bruno Fernandes: 6

Pedri: 6 New insights from our Opta Vision product https://t.co/uMXQyVJMbZ pic.twitter.com/dKKpVtS8bt — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 13, 2022

Since data started being collected (from World Cup 1966), no player has scored or assisted in more different World Cup matches (13) than he and Brazil’s legendary striker Ronaldo.

Only Kylian Mbappe, a supreme athlete beyond any boundaries, has any hope of matching these numbers. He is the man level with Messi in the race for this edition’s Golden Boot. Once again, as watchers who cannot fathom the depth of teamwork required to succeed in football, will reduce the final to Messi vs Mbappe if France go past Morocco tonight. Mbappe’s ruthless ability to win games is something Messi shares in – but with a stylistic touch that almost makes the impossible look possible.

Whoever makes it to the final, whether it is Morocco or France, they will come up against a legend of the game who is in full tilt for his final charge. This time, though, he is angry and expressive and without the self-created burdens and doubts that have plagued former Argentinian sides. This Messi believes. And with him, Argentina believes. That is more than half the battle won.