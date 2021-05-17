trends Sovereign Gold Bond Opens For Subscription: All You Need To Know The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2021-22 will be open for subscription for five days, starting today. The bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021, according to the Finance Ministry. The issue price for SGB Scheme 2021-22, which will open for subscription from May 17-22, has been fixed at Rs 4,777 per gram.