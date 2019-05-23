App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Some Google Pixel 3a users are reporting design flaws in their smartphone

This is the second issue faced by Pixel 3a users since the launch was launched.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 3a and 3a XL with mid-range specs as an affordable version. The smartphone got its share of hype for the incredible camera it shares with the premium Pixel 3. However, things have not been going well for early buyers as they have reported a design flaw in the latest Pixel device.

Some users of Pixel 3a and 3a XL have reported that their smartphones have cosmetic defects. The cutouts for Type-C port and the speaker grill in the latest Pixel duos are reportedly not appropriately aligned.

YouTuber Erica Griffin was amongst the first to report the issue on Twitter. She tweeted an image of her Pixel 3a that showed a misaligned speaker grill unit. 

Another user, named Jackson Hayes reported the same issue. Currently, it is not clear how many such Pixel devices have been affected. Google has not responded yet to the complaint.

This is the second issue faced by Pixel 3a users since the launch was launched. It was previously reported that some Pixel 3a devices randomly shut down several times when they were connected to WiFi.

related news

Some users reported that the problem was solved when WiFi was switched-off, while others stated that they had to hard-reset the device for it to work again. Google has not yet resolved the issue, but it seems to be fixable with a software update. 

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #gadgets #Google #smartphones #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.