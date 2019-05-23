Some Google Pixel 3a users are reporting design flaws in their smartphone

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 3a and 3a XL with mid-range specs as an affordable version. The smartphone got its share of hype for the incredible camera it shares with the premium Pixel 3. However, things have not been going well for early buyers as they have reported a design flaw in the latest Pixel device.

Some users of Pixel 3a and 3a XL have reported that their smartphones have cosmetic defects. The cutouts for Type-C port and the speaker grill in the latest Pixel duos are reportedly not appropriately aligned.



Does anyone else have a crooked bottom on their #Pixel3a? My cutouts aren't aligned. pic.twitter.com/Keyic6WnE4

— Erica Griffin (@iAm_erica) May 21, 2019

YouTuber Erica Griffin was amongst the first to report the issue on Twitter. She tweeted an image of her Pixel 3a that showed a misaligned speaker grill unit.

Another user, named Jackson Hayes reported the same issue. Currently, it is not clear how many such Pixel devices have been affected. Google has not responded yet to the complaint.

This is the second issue faced by Pixel 3a users since the launch was launched. It was previously reported that some Pixel 3a devices randomly shut down several times when they were connected to WiFi.

Some users reported that the problem was solved when WiFi was switched-off, while others stated that they had to hard-reset the device for it to work again. Google has not yet resolved the issue, but it seems to be fixable with a software update.