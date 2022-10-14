Snake charmer on Spain newspaper’s front page on Indian economy. Zerodha CEO, others join debate

The graphic was published by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on October 9. (Image credit: @Nithin0dha/Twitter)

A Spanish newspaper is being criticised online for a using a snake charmer caricature while reporting on the Indian economy.

Twitter and LinkedIn users pointed out the irony of a "racist stereotype" being used on its cover page that acknowledged India's economic capabilities with the headline "The hour of the Indian Economy".

The graphic was published by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on October 9.

Zerodha Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath was among those called out the Spanish daily.

"Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult," he tweeted.



Author Rajat Sethi wrote that India's economic prowess was being noticed globally, but its racist representation continued.



Hey Team @DINERO the founder & CEO of @zerodhaonline #NithinKamath shared one of your print ads. And we all agree. You need to look at India beyond the snake charmer. Indian culture & economy have many more symbolic representations to talk about.

A Twitter user named Pooja Trehan said the world needed to move beyond stereotypical representations of India.

"Frankly, the West's pride hasn't come to terms with India's rise," read another comment. "The continued display of stereotypes is a reflection of their own ignorance. Goodluck to them for carrying toxic union of ignorance and pride."

Some others were of the view the snake-charmer trope is not offensive. "I don't see it as an insult but a matter of pride even if that lens is used," a LinkedIn user said.

Another wrote: "Let's look at it as a representation of Indians' collective ability to charm our economic growth out of recession and make it dance to our tunes, towards glory! Perspectives!!"

La Vanguardia is a leading newspaper in Spain's autonomous community Catalonia. It is headquartered in Barcelona.