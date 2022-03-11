SBI app users spammed with notifications, bank says fixing technical error

State Bank of India urged customers to bear with it while it fixed the error. (Representational image)

Several State Bank of India customers are complaining on Twitter about being spammed with notifications from the bank's mobile app.

Users shared screenshots of incessant alerts from the Yono Lite application, informing them that they were eligible for instant personal loans.

Some people flagged that they received multiple messages, all addressing them differently.



Today I am receiving lot of notification continuously in my YONO LITE SBI app in different names, which not belongs to my account.@TheOfficialSBI@RBI. Request you to stop notification Please pic.twitter.com/glZv2eisXk

— Shridutt Doshi (@ShriduttDoshi_) March 11, 2022







Another user said "Your yono app is showing notifications of random people. I have received a 100 of them today. Please resolve the issue urgently."

SBI Managing Director Ashwani Bhatia appointed SEBI whole-time member

Women borrowers more disciplined than men, exhibit better credit profile, report says Some wondered if the application had been hacked. "Since morning I got hundreds of random notifications from Yono app for instant loan with different names. When will this be restored? We are not able to login in yono app," said a Twitter user named Manoj Pandey. Flooded with customer complaints, SBI released a statement saying the notifications were the result of a technical error. "We are working to fix the issue at the earliest," the bank said. "We regret the inconvenience caused. We request our customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."





We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience. pic.twitter.com/iRTLtBUkSr

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 11, 2022

