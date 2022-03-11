English
    SBI app users spammed with notifications, bank says fixing technical error

    Some people flagged that they received multiple messages from State Bank of India Yono Lite app, all addressing them differently.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    State Bank of India urged customers to bear with it while it fixed the error. (Representational image)

    Several State Bank of India customers are complaining on Twitter about being spammed with notifications from the bank's mobile app.

    Users shared screenshots of incessant alerts from the Yono Lite application, informing them that they were eligible for instant personal loans.

    Some people flagged that they received multiple messages, all addressing them differently.

    “Today I am receiving a lot of notifications continuously in my Yono Lite app in different names, which does not belong to my account,” said a Twitter user named Shridutt Doshi. “Request you to stop notification. Please.”




    Another user said "Your yono app is showing notifications of random people. I have received a 100 of them today. Please resolve the issue urgently."

    Some wondered if the application had been hacked. "Since morning I got hundreds of random notifications from Yono app for instant loan with different names. When will this be restored? We are not able to login in yono app," said a Twitter user named Manoj Pandey.

    Flooded with customer complaints, SBI released a statement saying the notifications were the result of a technical error.

    "We are working to fix the issue at the earliest," the bank said. "We regret the inconvenience caused.  We request our customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 02:12 pm
