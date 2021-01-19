MARKET NEWS

Sanjay Jha attacks Congress after India win, says "they were out for 36, we got 44"

The Indian team pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

January 19, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST

After team India's historic win in the final Test with Australia in Brisbane on January 19, former Congress Party leader Sanjay Jha took a jibe at the political party and said that there's an "inspirational message" in it for them.

"They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff. For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44. :-)). Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight. And stop moping and crying about the past," tweeted Jha.

On July 14, 2020 Congress suspended Jha from the party citing anti-party activities and breach of discipline. The move came after he was suspended as the AICC spokesperson in June.

In an open letter last year, Jha had gone on to say, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling."

"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency."
