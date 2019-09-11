Samsung launches Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in India: Here's everything you need to know

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy A50s and A30s in India. The Galaxy A30s and A50s offer several updates on the standard A50 and A30, which were launched earlier this year. The new upgraded As series is expected to compete with the Chinese players in the under 20K smartphone market. The two devices have been listed on the Samsung India website.

Galaxy A50s

The Galaxy A50s has been upgraded with a new Exynos 9611 (10nm chipset) octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The A50s also gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Another big update to the Galaxy A50s comes in the camera department. The new triple camera setup features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the dewdrop notch on the front houses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The new Galaxy A50s gets a 3D prism design with a glossy pattern on the back. The phone will be available in Prism Crush – Black, White, and Violet.

Galaxy A30s

The Galaxy A30s will be powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The A30s gets similar battery size and charging support as the Galaxy A50s.

The Galaxy A30s offers a triple camera setup with a 25-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The notch on the front houses a 20-megapixel camera. The device also gets a new 3D design on the back and is available in the same colours as the A50s.