App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 camera gets manual Night Mode update

The update will upgrade the Galaxy S10's 'Bright Night' feature, which gets activated when the phone detects low-light conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the best cameras in smartphones. The feature-rich triple camera on the S10 series helps users click vibrant images with sharp details. To make the best use of its f/1.5 sensor, Samsung is rolling out a dedicated 'Night Mode' for the Galaxy S10.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out the 'Night Mode' update for Galaxy S10 users. It will upgrade the Galaxy S10's 'Bright Night' feature, which gets activated when the phone detects low-light conditions and while clicking long-exposure shots. The manually controllable Night mode can be found in the camera app's carousel alongside Live Focus, Pro Mode, etc. 

SamMobile reported that the Night Mode on Galaxy S10 is still not as great as the Night Sight on Pixel or the Huawei P30 Pro. Google Pixel's camera is known to be one of the best smartphone cameras to shoot under low-light. The new update produces noisy, soft images as per the report. 

Along with Night Mode, the camera app gets updates like improved HDR, touch optimisation for Pocket Mode and security patch for April. Currently, the update has been spotted only in Switzerland and is expected to roll out in other regions as well. Users can check for over-the-air update in Settings -> Software Update and can manually install the setup by tapping on Download and Install.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Galaxy S10 Night mode #Galaxy S10 software updates #Galaxy S10+ #Samsung

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Ayushmann Khurrana reunited with Annu Kapoor, 7 years after Vicky Dono ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord ...

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Armed with Determination: Born Without Hands, 10-Year-Old US Girl Wins ...

Third Batch of Fishermen Released by Pakistan Reaches Wagah Border, on ...

Best for Solo Trips, Top on Indians's List: How Bomb Carnage Has Cast ...

Not Rift, It’s Strategy: Tejashwi Yadav on Why He Has Been Absent Fr ...

Clouds Hover over Future of Manchester United Players after Abject Per ...

CBI Arrests NHAI General Manager, Three Private Persons in Bribery Cas ...

Bharat Trailer: All The Hilarious Memes That Salman Khan Film Has Insp ...

Russian Start-up Wants to Outshine Stars with New Age Space Advertisem ...

Shah Rukh Khan Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Voting Awareness Appeal ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Lok Sabha election: Infrastructure, belief and Raj Narain's words expl ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.