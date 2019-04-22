Samsung Galaxy S10 camera gets manual Night Mode update

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the best cameras in smartphones. The feature-rich triple camera on the S10 series helps users click vibrant images with sharp details. To make the best use of its f/1.5 sensor, Samsung is rolling out a dedicated 'Night Mode' for the Galaxy S10.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out the 'Night Mode' update for Galaxy S10 users. It will upgrade the Galaxy S10's 'Bright Night' feature, which gets activated when the phone detects low-light conditions and while clicking long-exposure shots. The manually controllable Night mode can be found in the camera app's carousel alongside Live Focus, Pro Mode, etc.

SamMobile reported that the Night Mode on Galaxy S10 is still not as great as the Night Sight on Pixel or the Huawei P30 Pro. Google Pixel's camera is known to be one of the best smartphone cameras to shoot under low-light. The new update produces noisy, soft images as per the report.

Along with Night Mode, the camera app gets updates like improved HDR, touch optimisation for Pocket Mode and security patch for April. Currently, the update has been spotted only in Switzerland and is expected to roll out in other regions as well. Users can check for over-the-air update in Settings -> Software Update and can manually install the setup by tapping on Download and Install.