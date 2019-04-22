Samsung Galaxy S10 camera gets manual Night Mode update

The update will upgrade the Galaxy S10's 'Bright Night' feature, which gets activated when the phone detects low-light conditions.
The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the best cameras in smartphones. The feature-rich triple camera on the S10 series helps users click vibrant images with sharp details. To make the best use of its f/1.5 sensor, Samsung is rolling out a dedicated 'Night Mode' for the Galaxy S10.
According to SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out the 'Night Mode' update for Galaxy S10 users. It will upgrade the Galaxy S10's 'Bright Night' feature, which gets activated when the phone detects low-light conditions and while clicking long-exposure shots. The manually controllable Night mode can be found in the camera app's carousel alongside Live Focus, Pro Mode, etc.
SamMobile reported that the Night Mode on Galaxy S10 is still not as great as the Night Sight on Pixel or the Huawei P30 Pro. Google Pixel's camera is known to be one of the best smartphone cameras to shoot under low-light. The new update produces noisy, soft images as per the report.