Salman Rushdie's savage response to Twitter users who called him a 'chad' and his books 'sh*t'

Salman Rushdie said he has struggled to write and has suffered nightmare since the attack.

Bestselling author Salman Rushdie is slamming rude people on Twitter left, right and centre. He isn’t taking insults too kindly anymore, evident from some of his recent tweets.

When a Twitter user said that his books were “sh*t”, Rushdie had an apt response.

“Shut? Shot? I don’t understand,” he wrote feigning ignorance about what the asterisk could stand for.

When someone else called him a “chad”, Rushdie had a gem of a reply.

“Had to look that up. “popular, confident, sexually active young white male.” Young? White? That part’s problematic, at least,” the author, 75, tweeted.



Had to look that up. “popular, confident, sexually active young white male.” Young? White? That part’s problematic, at least. https://t.co/yamrvAb5Ue — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) February 9, 2023

Rushdie’s new book “Victory City” has hit the stands recently after a knife attack left him blind in one eye and lost the use of one hand. The naturalized American citizen shared his first photo on Twitter just days back. He called his attacker “an idiot” and in an interview said he was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Rushdie also said he feels lucky to have survived last year’s brutal stabbing at a literary event in the US. The Booker Prize-winning author of “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses”, in his first interview nearly six months since the attack, said he has struggled to write and has suffered nightmares.

Rushdie said he feels no anger towards his 24-year-old attacker.

“I’ve tried very hard over these years to avoid recrimination and bitterness,” he said. “I just think it’s not a good look. One of the ways I’ve dealt with this whole thing is to look forward and not backwards. What happens tomorrow is more important than what happened yesterday.”