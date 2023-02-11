English
    Salman Rushdie's savage response to Twitter users who called him a 'chad' and his books 'sh*t'

    Salman Rushdie said he has been suffering from PTSD after his knife attack in the US last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Salman Rushdie said he has struggled to write and has suffered nightmare since the attack. (Image credit: @SalmanRushdie/Twitter)

    Bestselling author Salman Rushdie is slamming rude people on Twitter left, right and centre. He isn’t taking insults too kindly anymore, evident from some of his recent tweets.

    When a Twitter user said that his books were “sh*t”, Rushdie had an apt response.


    “Shut? Shot? I don’t understand,” he wrote feigning ignorance about what the asterisk could stand for.


    This is not all.



    Rushdie’s new book “Victory City” has hit the stands recently after a knife attack left him blind in one eye and lost the use of one hand. The naturalized American citizen shared his first photo on Twitter just days back. He called his attacker “an idiot” and in an interview said he was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).