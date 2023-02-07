'An idiot': Salman Rushdie on man who stabbed him with knife

Salman Rushdie was attacked just before delivering a lecture in New York in August 2022.

Celebrated author Salman Rushdie said he feels lucky to have survived last year’s brutal stabbing at a literary event in the US that left him blinded in one eye. Rushdie, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured after a man stabbed him onstage during a lecture in New York state last August.

The Booker Prize-winning author of “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses”, in his first interview nearly six months since the attack, said he has struggled to write and has suffered nightmares.

"All I've seen is his idiotic interview in the New York Post," Rushdie told the New Yorker about his attacker. "Which only an idiot would do."

Rushdie said he feels no anger towards his 24-year-old attacker.

“I’ve tried very hard over these years to avoid recrimination and bitterness,” he said. “I just think it’s not a good look. One of the ways I’ve dealt with this whole thing is to look forward and not backwards. What happens tomorrow is more important than what happened yesterday.”

Read More

Salman Rushdie, who was born in Mumbai, won international acclaim for his 1981 book “Midnight's Children”.

On the health front, he said he is taking hand therapy after the attack.

“The big injuries are healed, essentially," Rushdie said.

"I have feeling in my thumb and index finger and in the bottom half of the palm. I’m doing a lot of hand therapy, and I’m told that I’m doing very well,” he told the New Yorker's David Remnick ahead of the release of his latest novel, "Victory City".