Sachin Tendulkar: Wouldn't have been the same cricketer without Ramakant Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar paid a moving tribute to his coach late Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary on Monday. The legendary cricketer said that without Achrekar's guidance, he would not have been the same player.
Sharing a photo on Twitter, Tendulkar said that Achrekar taught him technique, discipline and to respect the game."I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.
He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game.
I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023
Several Twitter users shared Tendulkar's sentiments.
Ramakant Achrekar had founded Kamath Memorial Club at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and coached players including Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit and Vinod Kambli.