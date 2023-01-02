English
    Sachin Tendulkar: Wouldn't have been the same cricketer without Ramakant Achrekar

    "I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 02, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
    Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo with his coach Ramakant Achrekar.

    Sachin Tendulkar paid a moving tribute to his coach late Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary on Monday. The legendary cricketer said that without Achrekar's guidance, he would not have been the same player.

    Sharing a photo on Twitter, Tendulkar said that Achrekar taught him technique, discipline and to respect the game.

    Several Twitter users shared Tendulkar's sentiments.



    Ramakant Achrekar had founded Kamath Memorial Club at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and coached players including Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit and Vinod Kambli.

    first published: Jan 2, 2023 01:50 pm