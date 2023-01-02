Sachin Tendulkar: Wouldn't have been the same cricketer without Ramakant Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo with his coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Sachin Tendulkar paid a moving tribute to his coach late Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary on Monday. The legendary cricketer said that without Achrekar's guidance, he would not have been the same player.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Tendulkar said that Achrekar taught him technique, discipline and to respect the game.



He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game.

I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

"I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Several Twitter users shared Tendulkar's sentiments.



We will always be thankful to Acharekar Sir who he give us great cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar — Sachin Kumar (@Sachinkr1209) January 2, 2023





Tbh many cricketers come n play...but i never seen any player giving to much importance to coach after successful....hats off to this man

— Master (@Master79427565) January 2, 2023

Ramakant Achrekar had founded Kamath Memorial Club at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and coached players including Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit and Vinod Kambli.