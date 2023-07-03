Roger Federer sings at Coldplay concert. Watch

Roger Federer at the Coldplay concert in Zurich on Sunday. (Photo and video: twitter.com/rogerfederer)

The 2023 Wimbledon kicks off in London on Monday and it will be the first edition since eight-time winner of the slam Roger Federer announced his retirement from international tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, however, seems to be enjoying his time as a retired sportsperson after he was seen signing with music band Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin in a concert in Zurich on Sunday.

The 41-year-old tweeted about his experience on Monday in which he included a video of him singing and captioned the tweet saying, "Adventure of a Lifetime,".



Adventure of a Lifetimepic.twitter.com/zy78pCG6u3 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 3, 2023

The video generated numerous comments, many of whom praised the Swiss tennis legend for comfortably switching from tennis to music.

"From One handed backhand boys to singing with Coldplay! We have come a long way :’)," one user wrote.

One of them asked if Federer could bring the band to Wimbledon.

"Can your bring them to Wimbledon with you?," the user wrote.

"Everywhere Roger’s going is sooo happening! So, so cute, Dorkerer made us happy after retirement, laughing so hard," another user wrote.

"Absolutely love to see Roger live his best life," a fourth user wrote.

Coldplay is currently on a world tour called "Music of the Spheres World Tour" which started in March 2022. They have so far performed in countries such as Costa Rica, Spain, Mexico, France and Belgium, among others. After Zurich, the band is set to perform in Copenhagen on July 5.

