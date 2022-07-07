Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy served tea to journalists. Why some found it 'tone-deaf'

Akshata Murthy served tea to journalists waiting outside her London home (Image credit: @DegreesApart/Twitter)

Rishi Sunak has kept a low profile since his resignation as chancellor set off a political crisis in the UK government. According to ITV News, Sunak has not been spotted since he left Number 11 Downing Street - the official residence of Britain’s chancellor of exchequer – on Tuesday. But journalists waiting outside his family home in London did get a glimpse of his wife Akshata Murthy when she served them tea.

After a number of journalists and photographers gathered outside Sunak’s luxury apartment in Kensington following his resignation from parliament, his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of billionaire Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy, brought out tea and biscuits on a tray.



After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face. pic.twitter.com/Yt8ldN2aX9

— ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 6, 2022

Footage shared by ITV News on Twitter shows Murthy placed the tray on a makeshift table before quickly walking back inside.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to note that the billionaire heiress served tea in Emma Lacey mugs that retail for 38 pounds each (Rs 3,600 approximately).

The fancy crockery raised more than a few eyebrows on Twitter, with some calling it a tone-deaf move at a time when the country is still battling a cost of living crisis.

“Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days,” wrote one Twitter user.



Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!! I would e dropped it — Senay (@Plodge2001) July 6, 2022





So out of touch. Why doesn’t she have a collection of mugs that came free with Easter eggs and from Tool Station to give to tradesmen and other randoms?

— Morton Slumber (@MortonSlumber1) July 6, 2022

Another called her “out of touch”

More than a few people wondered if it was a photo op



Blatant photo op. One cup? — Stephen (@sf4friend) July 6, 2022





That woman has clearly never carried a tray before

Or made a cup of tea Billionaires don't do anything without a massive ulterior motive. It wasn't cold or raining yesterday https://t.co/2cg4Zt6jwk — Cecilia Is Smart (@ceciliaissmart) July 7, 2022



Business as usual, serving tea, for Akshata Murty, part-owner of @infosys, who is trying to salvage her politician husband's, @RishiSunak's, image from being ruined by media for his role in doling out during CoVID19 to colleagues favoured contractors & firms without oversight: pic.twitter.com/2CtNOkBUvs — Apart (@DegreesApart) July 6, 2022



Earlier this year, a political storm erupted when it emerged that Murthy benefited from her "non-domicile" tax status in the UK, shielding her overseas income from taxes at a time when they are rising for most Britons.

Murthy then said she would pay UK tax on all her global income.

Rishi Sunak was nevertheless accused of hypocrisy for raising taxes for Britons in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, while his own family has seen millions of pounds in Infosys dividends shielded from his own ministry.