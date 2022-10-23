'Rishi Sunak isn't even British!' says 'racist' caller on UK radio station. Host hits back | Watch

When asked what Rishi Sunak could do to prove his love for England, the caller's response was "Nothing".

Rishi Sunak has taken social media by storm once again and it's not just because he's declared candidacy to become the new UK PM, it's because a caller at one of the country's popular radio stations claimed he wasn't even British because of the colour of his skin.

The caller on the LBC radio show identified himself as Jerry, a member of the Tory party and claimed that Sunak "doesn’t love England" and "isn’t even British in most people’s opinion."

Also claiming to be a supporter of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is also in the running to become the next PM, Jerry said, "Rishi Sunak isn't even British in most people's opinion... He doesn't love England like Boris does."

After being pointed out by the show's host Sangita Myska that Sunak was born in the UK and had attended prestigious educational institutions in the country, while Johnson was born in New York, Jerry said that because Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's business is set in India and the US, it showed that he wasn't British.

When asked what Rishi Sunak could do to prove his love for England, Jerry's response was "Nothing".

"Could you mention me becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan or Saudi Arabia? No. Eighty five per cent of England are white English people and they want a Prime Minister who reflects that. I can’t just go to India and be the Prime Minister there can I?" he added.

It was then that Myska shut him down sharply. "I think you are fundamentally a racist, and it’s absolutely fascinating that you and other Tory Party members think like this," she said.

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter users reacted to the show:



Caller on LBC just said Rishi Sunak is NOT British, Tory voters don’t see him as British, he doesn’t love Britain like Boris Johnson & that being Brown he doesn’t reflect Britain. Welcome to racist Tory Britain Rishi Sunak was born in UK Boris Johnson was born in New York — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 22, 2022





BREAKING: A Tory caller on LBC would like you to know British-born Rishi Sunak is not British because he's brown and foreign-born Boris Johnson is British because he's white. This party is really going to implode, isn't it? x

— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@LKTranslator) October 22, 2022



Hearing someone compare Rishi Sunak to Al-Qaeda on LBC and claim that Rishi is not going to win because “He doesn’t love his country like Johnson” is quite honestly disgusting. I disagree with Rishi on politics but claiming that he can’t win because he’s “not white”is disgusting — Mark (@TheCentreLefty) October 22, 2022





Listening to this racist makes me so angry, I just can’t even.

I hate Rishi Sunak’s politics, but his race is irrelevant to me. How dare this man, think he represents all white Britons, and go and say this on the radio and say it with such gusto. Racist cnt — Aaron T (@Thomo420o) October 22, 2022



Jesus this guy on @LBC radio. His issue is that Rishi Sunak isn’t white. How @SangitaMyska has kept her cool is incredible. She’s tied him in knots. Love it. — CeeCee #GTTO (@Yorkshire_Cee) October 22, 2022