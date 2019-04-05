Removing unwanted objects in videos becomes easy with this Adobe After Effect new feature

Moneycontrol News

Have you ever faced the problem of people blocking the subject in a video you shot? Or garbage on the ground making the scenic shot look unpleasant? Adobe has a solution for such situations.

Adobe has released a content-aware fill for videos in After Effects. The feature is a part of the software’s Spring update. It basically lets users remove unwanted objects in a video frame with the help of Adobe’s Sensei Machine Learning. Sensei’s machine learning would analyse and replace the content with the best pixels for the blank spaces, claims Adobe.

The feature has been available in Photoshop which is a photo-editing software. With content-aware fill coming to videos, Adobe has saved users from editing and removing such unwanted subjects frame by frame. The biggest highlight of this feature is that it automatically tracks the objects in a moving scene and replaces the missing pixels. It comes in handy during post-production editing where unwanted wires, people walking into the scene, etc. can be removed without any hassle.

Adobe had previewed the feature back in 2017 at Adobe Sneaks as an experiment under the name Project Cloak. The final update is out for Adobe Creative Cloud users.

Apart from the new feature, Adobe is also improving hardware acceleration in its video-editing software Premiere Pro CC for motion-based HEVC and H.265 p-frame codec. The software is getting a FreeForm Project panel for organising media and storyboards. The new update also brings in Auto Ducking that uses AI to analyse audio clips and adjust music and ambient sound during dialogues. For polished long-form recordings, Audition is getting a new feature called punch and roll.