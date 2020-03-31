Reliance Jio offers users 100 minutes of talktime, 100 SMS for free until April 17

Reliance Jio is offering its customers 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS for free till April 17, 2020. The free calls and messages are applicable anywhere in India.

India’s nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus has seen several telecom physical retail stores shut their doors.

Jio has been offering users multiple ways to recharge their mobile numbers through UPI, ATM, SMS, and calls, among others, apart from the regular online channels. However, some Jio users were still unable to recharge their phone.

Jio is also allowing customers to receive incoming calls after the validity of their service. The telecom operator has also assured it will stand by its users and provide unprecedented value in these difficult times. In a recent tweet, Reliance Jio wrote; “We stand by our #JioPhone users in these trying times.”

Apart from the free calls and messages, the company is also offering JioFiber customers double data benefits. The double data offer will be available on all JioFiber broadband plans from the Bronze plan priced at Rs 649 to the Titanium plan priced at Rs 8,499.

Additionally, the company is also offering its free basic broadband to specific regions in the country.

: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.