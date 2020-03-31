App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio offers users 100 minutes of talktime, 100 SMS for free until April 17

The telecom major is also giving JioFiber customers double data benefits.

Carlsen Martin

Reliance Jio is offering its customers 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS for free till April 17, 2020. The free calls and messages are applicable anywhere in India.

India’s nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus has seen several telecom physical retail stores shut their doors.

Jio has been offering users multiple ways to recharge their mobile numbers through UPI, ATM, SMS, and calls, among others, apart from the regular online channels. However, some Jio users were still unable to recharge their phone.

Close

Jio is also allowing customers to receive incoming calls after the validity of their service. The telecom operator has also assured it will stand by its users and provide unprecedented value in these difficult times. In a recent tweet, Reliance Jio wrote; “We stand by our #JioPhone users in these trying times.”

related news

Apart from the free calls and messages, the company is also offering JioFiber customers double data benefits. The double data offer will be available on all JioFiber broadband plans from the Bronze plan priced at Rs 649 to the Titanium plan priced at Rs 8,499.

Additionally, the company is also offering its free basic broadband to specific regions in the country.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #reliance jio

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.