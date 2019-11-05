Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and quad-camera setup available for pre-order in Europe

Realme launched its first true flagship smartphone in China last month, and now the phone is up for pre-order in Europe. The company made quite the splash when it announced its entry into European markets. The Realme X2 Pro is set to offer competition to handsets with brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Honor.

The Realme X2 Pro is currently available for pre-order for European customers. With the X2 Pro, Realme has deviated from its initial focus on entry-level and mid-range handsets. The Realme X2 Pro flagship performance, a quad-camera setup, and super-fast charging without breaking the bank.

The Realme X2 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It features a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims the 50W charger can juice up the entire battery in just 30 minutes. The Realme X2 Pro also supports Quick Charge 3 and USB-C Power. The X2 Pro runs Oppo’s Color OS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie.

The Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the display also features HDR10+ support. Realme has embedded the fingerprint reader under the screen. The dewdrop notch on the top of the display houses a 32-megapixel f/2.0 aperture front shooter. Both the front and back of the device are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Realme X2 Pro offers a quad-camera setup on the back. Realme opts for a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, which outputs 16-megapixel images using pixel binning. However, you can also get shots in the full 64 megapixels. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.