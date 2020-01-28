App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme India CEO calls Xiaomi India 'insecure' in response to Manu Jain's copy-cat barb

While some users were laughing at the CEO’s witty remark, there were some who were in staunch disagreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth recently replied to a taunt from the rival company Xiaomi, who called it a ‘copy-cat brand’. The Chinese smartphone company blamed Realme for copying elements from other competitors in the market.

Xiaomi Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain began this war of words with his tweet, where he said, “Funny! A copy-cat brand mocks us. Later this brand brings ads & some ppl start blaming us. Most brands push ads but only Xiaomi is bashed. Because we've been transparent about our business model. If any journalist wants to understand our internet business, I'm happy to talk!”

This sparked an online debate that saw a lot of comments from users. While some users were laughing at the CEO’s witty remark, there were some who were in staunch disagreement. Some even took to sarcasm to troll the Chinese phone manufacturer.

Madhav Sheth responded by tweeting, “A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that. Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor's growth. We will focus on making #realme the best in 2020. Rest is their choice, we don't bother.”

This tussle might not have been aggressive, but it was surely entertaining for the customers and followers of these two smartphone giants.



First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Madhav Sheth #Manu Kumar Jain #Realme #Xiaomi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.