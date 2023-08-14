'Tatas are blessed by God. They are my role models': Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in old video. Watch

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died of a kidney ailment on August 14, 2022.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, one of India's most revered stock market experts, who died on August 14 last year, called the Tata family his role model. On his first death anniversary, an old video surfaced on social media where "Warren Buffett of India" was heard praising the Tatas for their contribution to society.

"Tatas are blessed by God. They are my role models in life. The person who established the house of Tatas- Sir Ratan Tata brought this together and Sir Jamsetji Tata they willed all their wealth to charity," Jhunjhunwala said in the video.

He further revealed how the Tatas had played a role in treating and curing cancer patients all over India and spoke about the other institutions opened by them in other walks of society.

"Do you know the Tata cancer hospital in Mumbai, every child who comes to Mumbai is examined by them. If they feel they can cure it, they give free treatment. The Indian Cancer Society gives medicines. Now they are setting up a cancer hospital in every district, in every headquarters in India.

"Who set up India's first steel plant. First five star hotel. First power plant. First software company. First car manufacturing company. The Indian institute of sciences. So it is a role model of what is wealth. They are creating wealth for the good of society. What greater noble aim can a human have?" he added.

Jhunjhunwala had said, in an interview in 2021, that Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had helped him become a rich man.

