CEO killed by speeding driver while jogging had recently finished Mumbai Marathon

Rajalakshmi Vijay was the CEO of Altruism Technologies. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Just a month before she would die of grievous head injuries in a road accident, Rajalakshmi Vijay, the CEO of a Mumbai-based tech company, had written an upbeat post about finishing the 2023 Tata Marathon, which took place on January 15.

Her colleagues had been there to cheer for her, shouting “come on Raji" till she made it to the finish line.

Months before, she starting training for the marathon that was happening after a three-year gap.

"I had forgotten the rigor, training, the mental and physical discipline it called for," Vijay wrote. "Sunday after Sunday for 3 months we did 20 kms, then 25, then 32 and a 35. The mind started to understand 42.195 kms."

Her hard work paid off.

"I have added life to my days, I have added friends to my life," she said about finishing the race. "I have added the booster shot to my work.

I wake up yet another day, to run, to live life."

Vijay's life came to a tragic end as she was hit by a speeding driver on March 19, while jogging in Worli.

Witnesses told The Times of India the impact of the collision was such that that she was thrown several feet into the air.

Vijay was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

The driver who hit her has been arrested. The police are looking into whether he was driving under influence.

"We will strictly go by the eyewitnesses accounts as well the CCTV footages and his blood samples have been collected and further investigations are underway," a police officer told The Times of India.