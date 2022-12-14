Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra|Watch

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday briefly joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The march resumed from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi began the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.



#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE

Prominent personalities from various walks of life, including politicians, activists, celebrities and actors,have joined Gandhi in his march. Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Amol Palekar, Riya Sen, Rashmi Desai and Sushant Singh are among those from Bollywood who have participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will organise a concert in Jaipur on Friday with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Gandhi's march will cover about 500 km in Rajasthan by passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.