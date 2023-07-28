Pune man was on his way to report stolen phone. A thief stole his bike too

A Pune resident had his motorcycle stolen after a thief ran off with his phone (Representational image)

It just wasn’t his day. In an unfortunate incident, a 29-year-old Pune man who was on his way to the police station to report the theft of his mobile phone was also robbed of his motorcycle by a different thief. What makes it even worse is that in both cases, he was trying to help the criminals when they made off with his belongings.

The victim had recently moved to Pune for a job and was not very familiar with the city. On July 20, he was returning home from work when a man approached him for help. The man told him that he needed some money to travel back to Buldhana, according to a Times of India report.

The unsuspecting victim gave him Rs 500 though a UPI transaction, after which the beggar asked if he could borrow his phone to make a quick phone call. The victim allowed the man to use his cell phone, but came to regret his decision when the man ran away with the device before he could do anything to stop him.

Stunned and disoriented, the unnamed victim approached a person standing nearby to ask for directions to the nearest police station as he was unfamiliar with the area. The person told him he knew a number of cops and would help him file a complaint – on the condition that the victim buy him a cigarette.

When the 29-year-old went to buy a cigarette, the stranger fled with his bike too.

The Pune resident lodged a complaint with the Bhosari police station on Tuesday after realising that Rs 3,000 had been transferred out of his account by the same thief who stole his phone. Police have registered a case under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against two unidentified men.