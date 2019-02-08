App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Private beta access to DLC content: Everything you need to know about Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

he Division 2 – set for release on the March 15 2019 – Ubisoft is giving gamers a chance to test the waters.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Undoubtedly one of the most successful games of 2016, Tom Clancy’s The Division broke launch records when it was first released in March of the same year. The game emphasised online co-op gameplay, while endgame content was released periodically. Although The Division featured solid and lengthy main campaign, the endgame got off to a difficult start. Despite a rocky endgame, The Division was a major commercial success, setting the foundation stones in place for Ubisoft to create a new online franchise that would rival Bungie’s Destiny.

How to participate in the Private Beta?

In the build-up to the release of the much-anticipated sequel, The Division 2 – set for release on the March 15 2019 – Ubisoft is giving gamers a chance to test the waters. The Private Beta event will commence on the 7th of February and conclude on the 10th of the same month. PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers can sign up for a chance to participate in the Private Beta Demo. However, pre-ordering the game will guarantee you access to the demo.

Private Beta Content -

• Two story missions and five side missions
• Three Dark Zones for PvP (player versus player) and PvE (player versus environment) content.

• One multiplayer mode – Skirmish (4v4 deathmatch)

The Story so far

The Division 2 is set seven months after the original game, trading New York City for an apocalyptic Washington D.C. The threat of the weaponised virus that decimated NYC in the original game has been eradicated. Division Agents are called into Washington D.C. to neutralise the threats comings from rouge factions, religious zealots and fascists that have emerged in the chaos caused by the aftermath of the virus.

Dark Zones

Ubisoft has made considerable changes to the Dark Zone – The Division’s intense mix of PvP and PvE map areas. The Dark Zone is a unique environment filled with rewards, where anything can happen, and no one can be trusted. Players will now be able to access three different Dark Zones, each with its own distinct environment, challenges and landmarks. In Dark Zones, Division Agents can obtain equipment by taking down enemy factions, clearing landmarks or securing supply drops. While Dark Zones remains an accessible challenge in the game, occupied Dark Zones (a more brutal version of the Dark Zone) will also be available at launch.

DLC Content

The Division 2 will also feature up to eight-player raids and free post-launch DLC content. In the game’s first year, Ubisoft will give out at least three pieces of major story and DLC content .
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Technology

