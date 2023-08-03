Pop star Lizzo accused of sex harassment, fat-shaming by ex-dancers in explosive lawsuit

Lizzo is accused of fat-shaming, sexually harassing and discriminating against former dancers of her troupe. (Image: @LizzoMusic)

Multi-award-winning pop star Lizzo is now at the centre of a storm as three of her former dancers have filed a bombshell lawsuit against her, accusing the singer of fostering a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment, discrimination, and fat-shaming. The singer has denied the claims as "false allegations".

The legal action, which was filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, alleges a series of disturbing incidents that occurred between 2021 and 2023 during the Grammy winner's tour in Europe.

The lawsuit, obtained by Page Six, makes grave accusations against the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT).

The lawsuit

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claim they were subjected to sexual, religious, and racial harassment while working for Lizzo, along with accusations of assault, false imprisonment, and being coerced into attending sex shows.

Two of them were later fired and the third, Rodriguez, resigned.

Among the most harrowing claims in the lawsuit is an incident that took place during a concert trip to Amsterdam in February 2023. The plaintiffs allege that Lizzo invited them for a night out that culminated in the city's red light district.

“… things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that Lizzo pressured one of the dancers, Davis, into touching a performer's breasts, leading her to comply out of fear for her position in the team.

A month later, the trio were again allegedly forced to participate in another such show, “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” the lawsuit claims.

Additionally, Lizzo and dance choreographer Tanisha Scott stand accused of fat-shaming Davis, questioning her commitment to the tour based on her weight gain. Davis claims she felt compelled to disclose intimate personal details about her life to keep the job.

The plaintiffs also claim that African-American members of the dance troupe were treated differently, facing racial tropes and unfair treatment compared to other team members.

The allegations extend to the payment practices during the European tour. The dancers claim they were offered only 25% of their weekly pay as a retainer during non-performance periods, with pressure not to take on other jobs during breaks.

The dance team's captain, Shirlene Quigley, also allegedly pressed her Christian beliefs on other performers and scorned those who had premarital sex. She has also been accused of discussing one of the dancers' virginity and even posted about it on social media.

Lizzo breaks her silence

Lizzo, who ironically is plus-sized and celebrates body positivity, has responded to the allegations on social media calling the allegations "overwhelmingly disappointing".

Here is what she said:

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans."

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."



"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."