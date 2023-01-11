Peegate again: Drunk man urinates at Delhi airport departure gate, abuses passengers

The incident happened in Terminal 3 of Delhi airport. (Representational)

A man in an inebriated state urinated at the forecourt area of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 and hurled abuses at others on Sunday after which has arrested and later released on bail.

Jauhar Ali Khan was at departure gate number 6 when he started misbehaving with others and exposed himself before relieving himself in public.

A senior security official lodged an FIR against the accused.

“A passenger namely Jauhar Ali Khan…approached near Departure Gate no. 6 at forecourt area T3. He is in a drunken condition…adversely. He urinates by opening his pants zip at public place among the passengers and visitors…Except this, he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing over common public,” reads the First Information Report, Indian Express reported.

This is the third incident of a drunk passenger urinating in public. On November 26 last year, a top executive of a financial firm urinated on an elderly woman in her 70s on a New York to Delhi Air India flight in the business class. Days later, on a Paris-Delhi flight, another drunk man urinated on a woman’s blanket when she had left to use the toilet.

The first incident caused outrage on social media post which Shankar Mishra, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested. He was also fired from his company, Wells Fargo.

On the Paris-Delhi flight, apart from the passenger who urinated on a blanket, another unruly, drunk passenger was found smoking in the lavatory. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken note of all three incidents and had issued a show-cause notice to Air India for inefficient handling of the situation on the New York-Delhi flight while calling the efforts in the second incident “lackadaisical”.

Two men onboard a Delhi-Patna flight were also arrested for abusing the cabin crew after allegedly getting drunk.