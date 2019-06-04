Oppo F11 Pro, A5 with 64GB storage get price cut in India

Oppo has launched the F11 Pro in India. The phone has an all screen display with a mechanical pop-up camera

Oppo has slashed the price of F11 Pro and A5 in India. The company has reduced the price of both its smartphones by up to Rs 2,000 for the 64GB variant.

Launched earlier in March this year, Oppo F11 Pro had previously received a price cut of Rs 2,000 on both the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, making them available for Rs 22,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively. After the latest revision the 6GB + 64GB variant can be bought for Rs 20,990.

To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.90 percent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage option.

In optics, F11 Pro gets a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera offers features like Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode. Below the camera is a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. At the front, there is a 16MP pop-up camera for selfies. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 charging.

The A5, on the other hand, features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. It comes with a Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Oppo A5 gets dual cameras at the back with a 13MP + 5MP setup and an 8MP sensor at the front. The device gets a 4,230 mAh battery and boots on Android 8.1 based Color OS 5.1 out-of-the-box.