App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus reiterates dedication to community with Oxygen OS challenge

The Oxygen OS Product Manager Challenge is aimed at giving OnePlus community members a platform to voice their suggestions and ideas.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

OnePlus is once again demonstrating support for its community by giving back. The company’s Oxygen OS Product Manager Challenge is aimed at giving OnePlus community members a platform to voice their suggestions and ideas. OnePlus want to improve their Oxygen OS operating system and are turning to the community to help them.

Every day hundreds of device improvement ideas flow in from the community in the form of feedback, which is picked up by OnePlus bug hunters or through surveys. The Oxygen OS is a software system built with the aid of the community. In recent time though, the OnePlus brand has gained much acclaim, increasing the sheer size of the company and community.

In a bid not to overlook passionate ideas by the community, OnePlus is hosting the Oxygen OS Product Manager Challenge which will allow community members to submit ideas of features that may improve the functionality of the Oxygen OS. The company will choose and implement the best features and reward the winners by flying them to the nearest OnePlus VIP launch event. The winners will also be gifted a OnePlus design; they helped inspire.

For contestants looking to participate in the Product Manager Challenge, ideas must survive the logical hoops of implementation.

related news

OnePlus product managers daily pitch process
Who are the users?
What is the proposed function?
What is the user value?

If there are existing comparable functions in the smartphone industry, how is your proposed feature superior?

Submit a product requirements document answering the following questions in a new thread (with #PMChallenge in the title) in the Tech section before February 22.

Things for participants to keep in mind

OnePlus’ developers must understand the reasoning behind your idea and how you want it to be implemented. Sketching out each screen in the product and providing a flowchart with details. Check out the link to get a better idea see.

The basis on which an entry will be judged:

Does it contribute to a burden-less experience?
How will different parts of the existing OS interact with this new feature?
What will the user experience be like?

Does the current flow result in the optimal user journey?

Best get to innovating as the closing date for submitting a design concept is the 22nd of February 2019.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.