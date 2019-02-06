OnePlus reiterates dedication to community with Oxygen OS challenge

OnePlus is once again demonstrating support for its community by giving back. The company’s Oxygen OS Product Manager Challenge is aimed at giving OnePlus community members a platform to voice their suggestions and ideas. OnePlus want to improve their Oxygen OS operating system and are turning to the community to help them.

Every day hundreds of device improvement ideas flow in from the community in the form of feedback, which is picked up by OnePlus bug hunters or through surveys. The Oxygen OS is a software system built with the aid of the community. In recent time though, the OnePlus brand has gained much acclaim, increasing the sheer size of the company and community.

In a bid not to overlook passionate ideas by the community, OnePlus is hosting the Oxygen OS Product Manager Challenge which will allow community members to submit ideas of features that may improve the functionality of the Oxygen OS. The company will choose and implement the best features and reward the winners by flying them to the nearest OnePlus VIP launch event. The winners will also be gifted a OnePlus design; they helped inspire.

For contestants looking to participate in the Product Manager Challenge, ideas must survive the logical hoops of implementation.

Who are the users?What is the proposed function?What is the user value?

If there are existing comparable functions in the smartphone industry, how is your proposed feature superior?

Submit a product requirements document answering the following questions in a new thread (with #PMChallenge in the title) in the Tech section before February 22.

Things for participants to keep in mind

OnePlus’ developers must understand the reasoning behind your idea and how you want it to be implemented. Sketching out each screen in the product and providing a flowchart with details. Check out the link to get a better idea see.

The basis on which an entry will be judged:

Does it contribute to a burden-less experience?How will different parts of the existing OS interact with this new feature?What will the user experience be like?

Does the current flow result in the optimal user journey?

Best get to innovating as the closing date for submitting a design concept is the 22nd of February 2019.