Last Updated : May 16, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Galaxy S10: Which of these beasts should you buy and why?

The OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10 ultimate comparison.

Carlsen Martin
Barely a day since its launch and the OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the most impressive flagships, we’ve seen in 2019. The OnePlus 7 Pro added several new features and a design overhaul to give consumers a next-generation handset.

But let’s not forget that OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t the only flagship available on the market and we’re pretty sure a lot of consumers are asking the same question; am I just better off spending a bit extra and going for the Galaxy S10. Well, let’s find out.

Price

The most apparent difference between the two handsets is their price. The Galaxy S10 starts at Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 for the base variant, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

Performance

Now that we’ve got pricing out of the way, let’s get into the performance. While a Galaxy S10 with a Snapdragon 855 chipset would offer stiff competition to the OnePlus 7 Pro; this is not the case in India and many other markets where Samsung uses the Exynos 9820 chipset. And Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC easily outclasses Samsung’s Exynos chip.

Storage

Obviously the 256GB storage on the OnePlus 7 Pro beats out the 128GB on the Galaxy S10. But that’s not all. The OnePlus 7 Pro features UFS 3.0 flash storage as compared to the UFS 2.1 storage on the S10. So, not only does the new UFS 3.0 standard offer twice the bandwidth, but it also lowers power consumption.

Display

Off we go to display. Many of you may be thinking that this one is a given because Samsung is the global leader in manufacturing OLED panels, and you almost wouldn’t be wrong. The display on the Galaxy S10 is one of the best we’ve seen on a smartphone till date and would have a slight edge over the OnePlus, if not for its refresh rate. The OnePlus 7 Pro gets a Fluid OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display maxes out at 60Hz.

Camera

OnePlus devices have often ticked every flagship box apart from camera performance, which seemed like a fair trade-off for the price you were paying. But unlike previous handsets, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive OnePlus smartphone in history, generally making it a premium flagship phone. So, camera performance can no longer be compromised; and it certainly isn’t.

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a rear triple camera setup with an overall DxOMark rating of 111, putting it in third place under the Galaxy S10 5G and Huawei P30 Pro. Although we’ll still need to test out the camera to make an actual comparison, for now, DxOMark’s rating will just have to do. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, offers 4K video recording on the phone’s front camera, while the OnePlus 7 Pro only goes up to 1080p.

OnePlus for the win

While this comparison may seem a bit one-sided in favour of OnePlus, but that’s because it is. The OnePlus 7 Pro on paper just looks like a better handset to own than the Galaxy S10, and those stats really don’t lie.
First Published on May 16, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #gadgets #Galaxy S10+ #OnePlus #OnePlus 7 Pro #Samsung #Technology #trends

