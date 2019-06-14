OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant goes on sale today, available only in 8GB/256GB variant

The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available to Indian consumers in an Almond finish. The Almond finish takes the numbers of colour variants for the OnePlus 7 Pro up to three. The new Almond variant is available on Amazon India, OnePlus’ official e-store or at OnePlus exclusive offline retail stores.

Indian audiences will now have the choice to purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro in a Mirror Gray, an Almond or Nebula Blue finish. Only the 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro is available in the Almond finish, pricing for which, starts at Rs 52,999. While the OnePlus 7 Pro starts from Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant, it is limited to the Mirror Gray finish. Only the OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue model is available with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new Almond finish will take the colour options for the OnePlus 7 series to four. While Mirror Gray is the only colour available across both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro models. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB variant of the OnePlus 7 also comes in a Red finish.

Adding another finish to the OnePlus lineup comes as excellent news as it gives consumers more options to choose from. However, the base variants of both OnePlus 7 phones are only available in one colour scheme. You’d have to opt for the beefier variants if you want the phone in anything other than Mirror Grey.

OnePlus is also offering several benefits for SBI credit and debit cardholders as well as a 'Jio Beyond Speed' deal.