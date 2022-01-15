One-month-old baby in Delhi recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

The baby was admitted to Moolchand Hospital’s newborn intensive care unit. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @Moolchand_Hosp)

A one-month-old Covid-positive baby, admitted to a hospital in Delhi, has been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The infant was brought to the city’s Moolchand Hospital with an ear infection and tested positive on admission.

“[The child is] getting discharged with full recovery,” the hospital tweeted on January 14. “Well taken care of by the Neonatologists and NICU [newborn intensive care unit] staff in COVID isolation unit.”

Moolchand Hospital shared a video showing a worker dressed in a protective suit carrying the baby in her arms inside the ICU unit.

The child was found to be infected with the coronavirus during a pre-admission rapid antigen test, The Times of India reported.

“The baby was admitted in Covid isolation NICU and supported with intravenous fluids and antibiotics for ear infection,” Dr Preeti Chadda from the hospital’s neonatology and paediatrics department told the newspaper.

The child was monitored for four days. After doctors noticed improvement in his health, they decided to discharge him.

In the past two weeks, Moolchand Hospital has treated about five Covid-positive babies, according to The Times of India.

Delhi, like the rest of India, is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases with the spread of the Omicron variant. Infections among children have also gone up. India is yet to start vaccination for children below 15.

The capital recorded 20,718 new cases and 30 deaths on January 15. The number of active cases went up to 93,407, while the toll reached 25,335. The positivity rate in the city was 30.64%.

Figures released by the health ministry earlier in the day showed 2,68,833 new coronavirus infections in the country -- the highest in 240 days. The daily count of deaths was 402. The number of active cases in India rose to 14,17,820, while the toll reached 4,85,752.

India has confirmed 6,041 cases of the Omicron variant.