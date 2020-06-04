App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles hands pink slips to employees, shuts Ghaziabad plant

Atlas Cycles released an official letter stating "the workforce of Sahibabad Unit of the company will be laid off with effect from June 3, 2020, till adequate arrangement of funds is made".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Atlas Cycles has closed its manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad, leading to job losses of 700 employees.

In the official letter announcing the decision, Atlas Cycles wrote: "Post lifting of lockdown with effect from June 1, 2020, Sahibabad Unit of the company is not in a position to resume manufacturing operations due to financial constraints. Hence, the workforce of Sahibabad Unit of the company will be laid off with effect from June 3, 2020, till adequate arrangement of funds is made."

Close

The workers were in for a rude shock when they reached office on June 3 as the notice was reportedly pasted on the main gate of the production unit.

related news

Some workers have questioned the decision, claiming the company’s production was on track.

In February 2018, Atlas Cycles closed its manufacturing plant in Sonepat, Haryana while its Malanpur plant in Madhya Pradesh ceased operations in 2014.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Atlas Cycles #coronavirus #Coronavirus impact

