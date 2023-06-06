Odisha train tragedy: 59 bodies await identification at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Handing over the dead bodies to next of kins remains a challenge for authorities.

Three days after the horrific train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, the authorities are facing a daunting challenge in identifying the deceased and handing over their mortal remains to their respective next of kin.

At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, the preliminary post-mortem examinations and embalming procedures for all the bodies have been completed. However, there are still 59 unclaimed bodies awaiting identification.

According to Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, Medical Superintendent in-charge in the Anatomy Department, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, 64 out of 123 bodies have been handed over to family members or relatives after identification and police verification.

“These bodies were handed over after conducting the post mortem and embalming. We received 123 bodies and now have 59 bodies. The preliminary post-mortem examination and embalming are over, but these bodies haven’t been claimed as yet,” Tripathy told Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Jena, Chief Secretary, Odisha took to Twitter to urge people to help families contact the Toll-free no 18003450061 or 1929 to help identify the bodies kept in mortuaries in Bhubaneswar.

Noting that the post-mortem examination on the dead bodies was conducted on war footing mode, Tripathi said that proper identification by the relatives then authentication and handing over the dead bodies remains a challenge.

“Few families or relatives who have come but aren’t able to identify the bodies because of the face getting destroyed, for them the DNA tests would be conducted and then the bodies would be handed over,” he explained.

“If today also some families come and physically verify the bodies, we can hand it over to them,” he added.

Commenting on the findings of the post-mortem, the medical superintendent said head injury followed by bleeding has been noted in the majority of cases.

When asked about the process authorities would follow here in this case, the official said they would await instructions from authorities.

“In the normal situation, as per the guidelines, the families can claim the bodies within 96 hours else they are handed over to the police for disposal but will the same rule be followed here or not, we would await the instruction from higher authorities,” he added.