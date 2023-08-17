An NYU professor declined to meet Elon Musk. Then, he was locked out of his X account

Scott Galloway has been involved in a skirmish with Elon Musk.

A verbal skirmish has led to marketing professor and author Scott Galloway being locked out of his X, formerly Twitter, account after a quarrel with tech titan and company owner Elon Musk.

"A mutual friend reached out and said Elon feels 'unfairly attacked' by me, and wants to meet," New York University professor Galloway revealed in a Threads post. "I declined."

This refusal seemed to have implications, as just two days later, Galloway found himself barred from accessing his X account, one boasting an impressive half-a-million followers. Despite the passage of 17 days, the account remains in a state of lockdown, leaving Galloway's digital presence in limbo.









Post by @profgalloway

View on Threads

Galloway's posts on X have also vanished from the platform's search tool, prompting concerns about the extent of control and manipulation over user-generated content even as Musk had long advocated for free speech on the platform.

Galloway's latest critique targeted Musk's brainchild, Tesla, as he commented on a Reuters investigation that alleged the company had established a clandestine team to suppress grievances concerning vehicles' driving range.

In a sardonic remark, Galloway underscored the controversy by stating, "Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded. BUT you should totally bank with X. This jab takes aim at Musk's grand vision of transforming the once-compact platform into a sprawling "everything app.”

Musk, who made headlines with his audacious declaration that X would revolutionize users' "entire financial world," ignited further intrigue by facilitating monetary transactions through the platform. Individuals such as controversial Andrew Tate have claimed to receive substantial payments from X.

Reuters too faced an unexpected backlash from X after publishing its exposé on Tesla. Curiously, links to the investigation experienced a puzzling five-second delay on the platform. This occurrence was eventually reversed following media coverage.

Galloway has taken to Threads to articulate his pointed critiques of Musk. "Elon would have been a legend… if he hadn't started tweeting," Galloway mused.