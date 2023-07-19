Woman carries 10 kg tomatoes from Dubai to India at mom’s request

The skyrocketing price of tomatoes in India is burning a hole in people's pockets (Representational image)

A Twitter user has revealed her Dubai-based sister’s unusual gift to their mother in India – 10 kilograms of tomatoes.

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed in the last few weeks – going from Rs 20 per kg on average to as high as Rs 250 per kg in certain parts of the country. The increase in price has transformed this mainstay of Indian cuisine into a prized possession - so much so that people are asking their NRI relatives to carry tomatoes in lieu of gifts.

In one such instance, a Dubai-based daughter asked her mother in India what she wanted from the UAE city that is known for its luxury shopping. The mother asked her to bring 10 kilograms of tomatoes.

A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Revs’ posted about the incident on the microblogging platform. “My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children's summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it,” she tweeted.



In a follow-up tweet, she revealed that her sister packed the tomatoes in Pearlpet storage jars, which in turn went into her suitcase and travelled all the way from Dubai to India.

“As a family we use a ridiculous amount of tomatoes so my [mother] will make a like a pickle, a chutney, bring some for me,” the Twitter user added.



Meanwhile, even as the soaring price of tomatoes continues to burn a hole in the common man’s pockets, a farmer in Pune has become a millionaire by selling his bountiful yield of the key kitchen staple for Rs 3 crore in just over a month.