Nokia has the highest pie among phones running latest Android 9

Android users often complain about their smartphones not receiving the latest update but some manufacturers have bucked this trend.

According to a report, Nokia, Samsung and Xiaomi are amongst the leading brands to have opted for pushing the latest Android update and security patches for their smartphones.

According to a Counterpoint report, HMD Global-owned Nokia leads the chart of OEMs with most of their smartphones running on Android 9. The report states that 96 percent of Nokia smartphones are running on Android Pie.

Samsung came in second with nearly 89 percent of its devices now booting on Android Pie. Next in the list are Xiaomi, Huawei and Lenovo. Xiaomi records almost 84 percent, whereas Huawei and Lenovo have 82 percent and 43 percent devices running on Android 9. Oppo, which is amongst the top-5 smartphone brands in India, has only 35 percent of its devices on Android 9.

Further, nearly 50 percent of Nokia devices received the Android Pie update within the first six months of release. This makes Nokia the fastest adopter of Android Pie amongst the list of OEMs.

Second to quick update release was Xiaomi, followed by Lenovo, Huawei, Vivo and Samsung.

According to the research firm’s report, flagship and high-priced models are amongst the first to receive the latest update. “High-priced devices are often updated first, but having the latest software is as important to mid- and low-priced products as it is to flagship devices. We, therefore, looked at manufacturers’ performance at updating software across all price tiers,” said research analyst Abhilash Kumar.