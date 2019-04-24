Nirmala Sitharaman called new BJP member Sunny Deol a ‘young actor’ & Twitter had many opinions

After Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed him into the fold with a slew of adjectives including dubbing him as a “young actor”.

In the video clip, which has now gone viral, she can be heard saying: “I am very happy to receive the firebrand, popular, committed to art, young artist from Bollywood, Shri Sunny Deol.”

Speaking in line with the saffron party’s election pitch centred on nationalism and national security, she also exhorted the BJP recruit’s acting prowess and patriotism, which she said were finely exhibited in films such as 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, based on Indo-Pak war.



Young artist?He is older to you!

— Preesha Nath (@eagleeyes3112) April 23, 2019

While the other praises such as “patriot” and “firebrand” did not come under fire, Twitter users failed to wrap their heads around the 62-year-old actor being called “young”, especially as he is three years older to Sitharaman herself.



Just to put that "young" artist comment by the Minister in perspective - Sunny Deol was born in 1956. And wait for it - Nirmala Sitharaman was born in 1959! https://t.co/FbnkY2tsN3 — GigaBytes (@gee_bees) April 23, 2019



Sunny Deol is the third member of the family to join politics; his father Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, both veterans, are members of the BJP. While Hema Malini is fighting for re-election from Mathura constituency, Deol has been named the party’s Gurdaspur (Punjab) candidate.