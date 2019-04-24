Nirmala Sitharaman called new BJP member Sunny Deol a ‘young actor’ & Twitter had many opinions

Speaking in line with the saffron party’s election pitch centred nationalism and national security, she also exhorted the BJP recruit’s acting prowess and patriotism
After Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed him into the fold with a slew of adjectives including dubbing him as a “young actor”.
In the video clip, which has now gone viral, she can be heard saying: “I am very happy to receive the firebrand, popular, committed to art, young artist from Bollywood, Shri Sunny Deol.”
Speaking in line with the saffron party’s election pitch centred on nationalism and national security, she also exhorted the BJP recruit’s acting prowess and patriotism, which she said were finely exhibited in films such as 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, based on Indo-Pak war.
Young artist?He is older to you!
— Preesha Nath (@eagleeyes3112) April 23, 2019
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman~ Very happy to receive YOUNG, great artist SUNNY DEOL. Pleased to welcome him in the party.
Advani ji~ to phir mereko kyu margdarshak mandal me dala. me to kal hi 18 ka hua— Arif Mohammad (@Arif_jem1313) April 23, 2019
related news
-
Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Gurudev never imagined Bengal where infiltrators monger fear, says PM Modi at Bolpur rally
-
India’s might acknowledged globally because of my foreign trips, says PM Modi
-
Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of buying votes with black money converted to white through demonitisation
Just to put that "young" artist comment by the Minister in perspective - Sunny Deol was born in 1956. And wait for it - Nirmala Sitharaman was born in 1959! https://t.co/FbnkY2tsN3— GigaBytes (@gee_bees) April 23, 2019
Sunny Deol is the third member of the family to join politics; his father Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, both veterans, are members of the BJP. While Hema Malini is fighting for re-election from Mathura constituency, Deol has been named the party’s Gurdaspur (Punjab) candidate.
62 Years old Sunny deol is YOUNG GREAT ARTIST : Nirmala Sitharaman @nsitharaman @iamsunnydeol @BJP4India #NirmalaSitharaman #SunnyDeol #youngGreatArtist #UnionMinister pic.twitter.com/sK8zGCDOMs— IamFazil (@KeralaKnights) April 24, 2019