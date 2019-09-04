New security vulnerability discovered in Google Chrome allows hackers to access sensitive user data

A recent vulnerability was discovered in Google’s Chrome browser. The search giant issued an urgent update to its users to tackle the vulnerability, which could result in arbitrary code execution. The flaw in Chrome allows hackers to ‘execute arbitrary code in the context of the browser’. This would allow hackers to view, edit or delete data that may otherwise be secret.

Attackers are always on the lookout for ways to access sensitive information, and this bug makes it possible. The vulnerability was first reported by the Centre for Internet Security.

The report states –

“A vulnerability has been discovered in Google Chrome, which could allow for arbitrary code execution. Google Chrome is a web browser used to access the Internet. Depending on the privileges associated with the application, an attacker could install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights. If this application has been configured to have fewer user rights on the system, exploitation of the most severe of these vulnerabilities could have less impact than if it was configured with administrative rights.”

According to the report, there are no known exploitations of this vulnerability. Google has also confirmed that a bug-fix would be rolled out for Windows, Mac, and Linux in the coming weeks. Google Chrome versions before 76.0.3809.132 are vulnerable to attack. Until the search giant officially announces a fix for the bug, we’d recommend keeping your browsers up to date to receive timely security updates.