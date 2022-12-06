New author goes viral after world-famous writers offer support on Twitter

Chelsea Banning. (Image credit: Twitter)

Debutant author Chelsea Banning wouldn't have expected an outpouring of support from some of the world's best known-writers when she tweeted about a disappointing event.

Only two people came to the signing of her book Of Crowns and Legends earlier this week, making her upset and "embarrassed".

Banning, who is from the US and has over 7,000 followers on Twitter, received many messages of support. People told her to be proud that she finished writing a book and managed to get it published.

Then best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman, of Coraline and Good Omens fame, joined the conversation.

Gaiman told her that no one turned up at the signing of Good Omens, that he wrote along with English author Terry Pratchett. The book later became a hit and was adapted into a TV show.

"Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all," Gaiman said. "So you are two up on us."



Canadian author Margaret Atwood followed.

"Join the club," the Handmaid's Tale author said. "Did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help."



My Sister's Keeper author Jodi Picoult also offered encouragement.

"I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach…and ask me where the bathroom is," she wrote.



Banning's Twitter thread has now gathered over 58,000 likes. She said she was overwhelmed by the messages of support.

"This BLEW UP. Omg," Banning wrote.

While she had her moment of online fame, Banning announced that she had another book lined up for release in December next year.

"I'll have a better idea when I finish this draft," she told her followers. "It'll be longer, stakes will be higher, introduce new characters, more magic, and maybe some enemies to lovers sprinkled in."