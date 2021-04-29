Netflix Play Something will solve your 'what to watch on Netflix' query; here is how

Currently, Netflix Play Something is only available on the Netflix TV app.

Netflix has been testing a feature called “Shuffle Play” since 2020. The feature recommends users a web series or a movie based on their preferences. The Netflix feature is now rolling out to users worldwide. However, it will be available only on the Netflix TV app. Netflix plans to roll out the feature on its mobile apps later in 2021.

Netflix Play Something, formerly known as Shuffle Play, will also recommend or play a movie or web series you “may want to revisit”. You are also likely to get recommendations for unfinished shows or movies.

The Netflix Play Something feature will be available for each profile in the Netflix account. Users can also find the option in the navigation menu on the left side of the screen. Once the feature is enabled, the algorithm will curate content based on the user’s taste. This is on top of the existing feature that recommends shows or films.

The difference is that users get the option to choose a movie or web series from the row of tiles before clicking on one to start playing. Play Something, on the other hand, will automatically play a movie or show based on your previous watchlist.

The company has also tested playing random TV show episodes but the feature is not available as yet.

Currently, the feature is only available on the Netflix TV app. Users can expect the Play Something feature available on their mobile devices later this year.