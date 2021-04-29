MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Netflix Play Something will solve your 'what to watch on Netflix' query; here is how

Netflix Play Something, formerly known as Shuffle Play, will be available for each profile in the Netflix account.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Currently, Netflix Play Something is only available on the Netflix TV app.

Currently, Netflix Play Something is only available on the Netflix TV app.

Netflix has been testing a feature called “Shuffle Play” since 2020. The feature recommends users a web series or a movie based on their preferences. The Netflix feature is now rolling out to users worldwide. However, it will be available only on the Netflix TV app. Netflix plans to roll out the feature on its mobile apps later in 2021.

Netflix Play Something, formerly known as Shuffle Play, will also recommend or play a movie or web series you “may want to revisit”. You are also likely to get recommendations for unfinished shows or movies.

The Netflix Play Something feature will be available for each profile in the Netflix account. Users can also find the option in the navigation menu on the left side of the screen. Once the feature is enabled, the algorithm will curate content based on the user’s taste. This is on top of the existing feature that recommends shows or films.

The difference is that users get the option to choose a movie or web series from the row of tiles before clicking on one to start playing. Play Something, on the other hand, will automatically play a movie or show based on your previous watchlist.

The company has also tested playing random TV show episodes but the feature is not available as yet.

Close
Currently, the feature is only available on the Netflix TV app. Users can expect the Play Something feature available on their mobile devices later this year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Netflix
first published: Apr 29, 2021 09:15 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.